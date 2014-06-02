New Financial Services research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Saudi Arabia's market for monetary intermediation services reaches value of SR48.7 billion in 2012 following 5% CAGR over review period. Saudi Arabia's monetary intermediation accounts for 2% of country's GDP. Islamic banking is an important type of service provided by Saudi banks. In 2012 new regulatory forms for consumer lending come into force. Industry turnover predicted to see 9% CAGR over 2013-2018 to reach SR92.9 billion.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Monetary Intermediation in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 651. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Monetary Intermediation in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 651 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Investment Banking and Brokerage, Other Banking and Financial Services, Retail Banking.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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