New Market Research Report: Monomer World - February 2013

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Monomer World - February 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Monomer World - February 2013
Summary
Global monomer prices in February 2013 stabilized after witnessing a steep rise in January due to restricted supply. Asia and Europe witnessed moderate increases in monomer prices, while North America witnessed a decline in prices in February.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Details significant developments in the monomer industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the pricing trend in monomer industry in Asia, Europe and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the monomer industry including plant and company updates
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Polyolefins World - February 2013
- Monomer World - January 2013
- Monomer World - February 2012
- Monomer World - December 2012
- New World Resource Corp. (NW) - MM - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Monomer World - January 2012
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for February 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Medical Equipment Monthly Deals Analysis: February 2013 - M&A and Investment Trends
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - February 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Monomer World - June 2012