New Market Research Report: Motor Insurance in the Netherlands

New Insurance market report from MarketLine: "Motor Insurance in the Netherlands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- Motor Insurance in the Netherlands industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Netherlands motor insurance market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The motor insurance market consists of motor insurance for personal and commercial vehicles, including cars, light & heavy trucks, vans, motorcycles and mopeds. The value of the motor insurance market reflects gross premium incomes. Gross premium income is defined as the insurer's premium income for the year from its policies, calculated without reduction for reinsurance premiums paid or payable by the insurer. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this profile have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates. The motor insurance market depends on a variety of economic and non-economic factors, and future performance is difficult to predict. The forecast given in this report is intended as a rough guide to the direction in which the market is likely to move. This forecast is based on a correlation between past market growth and the growth of base drivers, such as population numbers, GDP growth, and long-term interest rates.
- The Dutch motor insurance market had a total gross premium income of $5.7bn in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.2% between 2008 and 2012.
- The personal segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with a total gross premium income of $4.5bn, equivalent to 79.7% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 0.1% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $5.7bn by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the motor insurance market in the Netherlands
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the motor insurance market in the Netherlands
Leading company profiles reveal details of key motor insurance market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Netherlands motor insurance market with five year forecasts
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Netherlands economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Netherlands motor insurance market by value in 2012?
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