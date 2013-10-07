New Market Research Report: Motorcycle Manufacturing: Global Industry Guide

New Transportation research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Global Motorcycle Manufacturing industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value , and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global motorcycle manufacturing market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global motorcycle manufacturing market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycle manufacturing market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global motorcycle manufacturing industry had total revenues of $60,656.2m in 2012, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.3% between 2008 and 2012.
Industry production volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.8% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 53,572.7 thousand motorcycles in 2012.
The performance of the industry is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 8.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the industry to a value of $92,677.7 million by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global motorcycle manufacturing market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global motorcycle manufacturing market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global motorcycle manufacturing market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global motorcycle manufacturing market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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