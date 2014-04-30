New Transportation research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- BRIC Motorcycles industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC motorcycles market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key motorcycles market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC motorcycles market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in BRIC motorcycles markets
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the motorcycles industry and had a total market value of $27,402.7 million in 2013. Russia was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 41.8% over the 2009-13 period.
Within the motorcycles industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $12,311.8 million in 2013. This was followed by India, Brazil and Russia with a value of $7,683.7, $6,001.7, and $1,405.5 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the motorcycles industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $15,140.7 million in 2018, followed by India, Brazil, Russia with expected values of $11,059.1, $8,838.0 and $1,732.9 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will be the size of the BRIC motorcycles market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC motorcycles market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC motorcycles market?
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