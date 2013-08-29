New Market Research Report: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Malaysia

Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- There are households which still use traditional nappies/diapers, whereby they wash and reuse cloth products. Despite the fact that many families use modern disposable nappies/diapers, some combine or alternate the use of disposable and cloth products. Growing urbanisation has increased the purchasing power and lifestyles of consumers, who increasingly prefer disposable nappies/diapers. Higher numbers of urbanites who have hectic lifestyles choose disposable products for convenience, without...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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