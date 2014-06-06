New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Since 2010, but in 2013 in particular, nappies/diapers/pants in Serbia witnessed some interesting changes. First of all, cloth nappies became a fashionable and wanted product, and there was some mentioning of diaper inserts as well, although these products are not actually available in retailing in Serbia. However, these novelties were slow to gain ground, as consumers were not particularly flexible or willing to experiment when it came to their babies? care and were thus reluctant to abandon trusted brands easily.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Marketing & Services doo with its Pampers brand dominated the category with 44% share of retail value sales. This company is far ahead of its competitors; second-ranked is DrenikND doo which offers Boni Supprims with 26% value share and all other companies accounted for less than 10% of retail value sales each. Procter & Gamble retained its leading position due to great trust and the recognition that Pampers enjoys in the country. The name of this brand is even very often used as a generic reference for all nappies/diapers.
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Industry Prospects
There are promising years ahead for nappies/diaper/pants. After a not so impressive performance during the crisis years, the category is expected to fully recover over the forecast period. New product types are also expected to appear, primarily diaper inserts, which were not available in retail outlets at the end of the review period.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Serbia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Serbia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Serbia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Serbia?
- What are the major brands in Serbia?
- How are decreasing birth rates in developed economies impact the sales of nappies/diapers/pants?
- Which countries offer the biggest potential for environmentally friendly nappies/diapers?
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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