Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- In 2013 nappies/diapers/pants continued to register a decline in volume terms; however, current value sales increased by 14%. In 2012 the three leading companies decreased the number of items per pack of nappies/diapers, whilst maintaining the price per pack. This led to a double-digit increase in unit prices. On the one hand this boosted value growth; however, this, combined with concerns over the economy during 2012 and 2013, delayed some consumers? decision to have a baby, or some consumers looked at alternative, more cost-effective solutions. This in turn resulted in volume declines in both 2012 and in 2013. Indeed, the birth rate in Turkey continued to fall in recent years. More people are gaining an education and building their careers, delaying having babies to a certain degree.
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Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble Tuketim Mallari continued to lead value sales of nappies/diapers/pants in 2013. The company was followed by Hayat Kimya, Ontex T?ketim ?r?nleri and then Kimberly-Clark in fourth position. Procter & Gamble Tuketim Mallari leads nappies/diapers/pants and saw the highest value share increase in 2013 thanks to the advantage of being first-mover. The company has strong brand awareness for its Pampers brand. Moreover, it actively promotes its products via its website, which also provides educational materials for baby care and pregnancy. Hayat Kimya targets lower-income consumers with successful advertisements.
Industry Prospects
With increasing levels of education amongst young mothers, the penetration of nappies/diapers is expected to increase, with value sales increasing by a CAGR of 7% at constant 2013 prices and volume sales increasing by a CAGR of 3%. Moreover, the relatively low per capita usage of nappies/diapers/pants also reveals that this category has potential for growth. It is estimated that the leading companies will take advantage of this potential by further investing in successful new product launches which offer better hygiene for babies and practicality for mothers, as well as more advertising to help educate mothers on baby care and hygiene.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Turkey with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Nappies/Diapers/Pants industry in Turkey, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
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