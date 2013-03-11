New Market Research Report: New Zealand Tourism Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "New Zealand Tourism Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
BMI's New Zealand tourism report looks at trends in inbound and outbound tourism in the country, including the long term investment potential offered by the tourism industry. The country has long been a popular tourist destination, with the rural mountains on the South Island offering a variety of sports and other activities for tourists, including whale watching and water sports. The North Island has attractive metropolitan cities including Wellington and Auckland.

Tourism is a large contributor to New Zealand's GDP, particularly in comparison to other countries. After bottoming at 3.45% in 2010, tourism as a percentage of GDP rose to 4.60% and 5.27% in 2011 and 2012 respectively. From this point tourism expenditure's contribution to GDP will grow steadily throughout the forecast period to reach 6.88% in 2017. For comparison, tourism in the UK is forecast to contribute about 2.0% to the GDP in 2012.
New Zealand has seen a steadily climbing number of inbound arrivals since 2001, with the exception of 2008 and 2009 where figures failed to grow due to the impact of the global financial crisis and recession. Due to the country's location in the Pacific Ocean most travellers arrive by air, though some arrive by cruise ships on short term, day trip visits. By 2017, BMI expects arrivals to reach over 3.4mn per year, close to 700,000 more visitors compared to the figure for 2008.
Outbound tourism figures decreased in 2012 and this downward trend is expected to continue in 2013, though at a slower rate of decline of 0.5%. This is due to the limitations of the domestic economy, which is also suffering the vestiges of the global financial crisis. By 2017, we forecast that outbound tourism figures will almost match inbound arrivals, of 3.4mn. The Asia Pacific region is the most popular, both for inbound and outbound tourism.
Major sporting events in 2013 include the Winter Games, a tour from the England cricket team and cycling events like the Forrest Grape Ride. Cultural events include the Pasifika Festival and The Golden Shears sheep shearing completion which attracts thousands of visitors annually.
- International hotel chains are taking increasing notice of New Zealand, with Wyndham recently entering the market with two new Ramada hotels. However BMI is only forecasting small growth of 0.2% per year up to 2017, as we believe the market is already fairly saturated.
- New Zealand has a range of small domestic airports linking transport around the country, and six international airports served by 29 airlines providing it with excellent air routes to the rest of the world.
