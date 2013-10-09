Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Non-life insurance accounted for 43.7% of the Austrian insurance industry's written premium value in 2012, making it the largest segment in the industry when compared to the life and personal accident and health insurance segments, which accounted for 39.8% and 16.4% of overall written premiums in 2012. The segment grew in written premium value from EUR6.5 billion (US$9.6 billion) in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion (US$9.2 billion) in 2012, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period (2008-2012).
Key Highlights
- The growth of the non-life insurance segment was mainly attributed to the country's favorable regulatory environment for non-life insurers, including the implementation of mandatory liability insurance for doctors, dentists, hospitals and convalescent homes, and rising property prices
- The non-life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 2.2% during the review period
- The property insurance category accounted for the largest market share of 46.6% of the non-life segment's written premium value in 2012
- The Austrian non-life insurance segment is highly competitive
- The top 10 non-life insurance companies together accounted for 77.7% of the total segment's written premiums in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Austria:
- It provides historical values for Austria's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Austria's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Austria
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Austria for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Austria and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Austria and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Austrian non-life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Generali Versicherung AG, Uniqa Osterreich Versicherungen AG, Wiener Stadtische Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, VIG Vienna Insurance Group AG, Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG, Donau Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, Generali Holding Vienna AG, Uniqa Insurance Group AG, Zurich Versicherungs AG, Grazer Wechselseitige Versicherung AG
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