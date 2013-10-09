New Market Research Report: Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian Non-Life Segments Written Premium Value Grew from EUR6.5 Billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 Billion in 2012.

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: The Austrian non-life segments written premium value grew from EUR6.5 billion in 2008 to EUR7.1 billion in 2012.", is now available at Fast Market Research