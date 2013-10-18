New Market Research Report: Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Life Insurance in France, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Non-life insurance accounted for 24.5% of the French insurance industry's written premium in 2012, making it the second segment in the industry after life insurance segments, which accounted for 65.5% of overall written premiums in 2012. The segment grew in written premium value from EUR43.7 billion (US$64.3 billion) in 2008 to EUR47.5 billion (US$61.1 billion) in 2012, at a review-period CAGR of 2.1%.
Key Highlights
- Expansion in the gross written premiums of the French non-life segment is mainly attributed to increased rates for certain lines of business, especially personal lines such as individual motor and property insurance
- Given the high competition and pressure on margins in the domestic industry, French non-life insurers are looking to expand outside the country to diversify risk and attain faster growth
- Property insurance was the largest category in the non-life insurance segment during the review period, and accounted for 49.9% of the segment's written premiums in 2012
- Agencies accounted for the largest share of 34.5% of the industry's total commission in 2012
- The top nine companies together accounted for 92.7% of the total segment's written premiums in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in France:
- It provides historical values for France's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in France's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in France
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in France for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in France and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in France and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the French non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French non-life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Covea Mutual Insurance Group Company, Groupama SA, Sferen (MACIF, MAIF and MATMUT), Axa France, Allianz France SA, Generali France SA, Groupe Credit Agricole Assurance, BNP Paribas Cardif, Societe Generale Insurance
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