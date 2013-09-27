New Market Research Report: Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- The German non-life segment is one of the leading non-life insurance segments in the European region. Compulsory insurance aided rapid segment growth during 2001-2011. Due to the impact of the global financial crisis, the segment bordered on stagnant during 2008-2010. The non-life segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products. During the review period, the non-life segment recorded the strongest annual growth. This was also the highest growth rate the non-life segment witnessed since 2003, due to the growth in motor cover in 2011. Non-life insurers are increasingly focusing on underwriting profitability as the low interest rate continues to suppress their investment income.
Key Highlights
- The non-life segment is highly fragmented with the presence of more than 200 insurers supplying a variety of products
- Non-life was the second-largest segment in the German insurance industry with a market share of 28.0% in gross written premium terms in 2012
- The motor insurance category accounted for 42%, the largest in the non-life segment, in 2012
- The low interest rates and safer way to invest money increased demand for housing and increased real estate prices by more than 20% in 2012
- The low penetration rate of the segment is expected to support growth over the forecast period as it provides a huge potential market for insurers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Germany:
- It provides historical values for Germany's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in Germany's non-life insurance segment along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Germany
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Germany for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Germany and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Germany and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German non-life insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German non-life insurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Allianz Versicherungs-AG, AXA Versicherung, R + V Allgemeine Versicherung AG, ERGO Versicherung AG, HDI-Gerling Industrie Versicherung AG, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty AG, Generali Versicherung AG, Landwirtschaftliche Versicherungsverein Muenster AG, Gothaer Allgemeine Versicherung AG, Wurttembergische Versicherung AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Brazil, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Ireland, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Australia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Australia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017