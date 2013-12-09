New Market Research Report: Non-Life Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Fast Market Research recommends "Non-Life Insurance in Pakistan, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment. In addition, growth in the Pakistani insurance industry is supported by increasing levels of risk awareness and risk avoidance knowledge among consumers. According to International Monetary Fund (IMF) statistics, the country's GDP grew at a CAGR of 19.2% during the review period (2008-2012) to reach a value of PKR20.7 trillion (US$223.6 billion) in 2012.
Key Highlights
- The Pakistani non-life insurance segment recorded robust growth during the review period, driven by the positive economic outlook and favorable government regulations for the segment
- Robust economic growth in the country is expected to attract higher foreign capital inflows that will have a subsequently larger impact on the country's non-life segment
- Property insurance was the largest category in the segment during the review period, accounting for 62.5% of premiums in 2012
- The Pakistani insurance industry's regulatory environment is also projected to support growth in the non-life segment over the forecast period
- The non-life segment is highly consolidated with the 10-leading companies collectively accounting for 82.8% of the segment's written premiums in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Pakistan:
- It provides historical values for Pakistan's non-life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Pakistan's non-life insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Pakistan
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Pakistan for the non-life insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Pakistan and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Pakistan and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Pakistani non-life insurance segment and each category within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Pakistani non-life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: EFU General Insurance Ltd, National Insurance Company Ltd, Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd, Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd, lGI Insurance Ltd, Atlas Insurance Ltd, The United Insurance Company of Pakistan Ltd, Askari General Insurance Company Ltd, New Hampshire Insurance Company, Premier Insurance Ltd
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