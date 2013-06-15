New Market Research Report: Noodles in Belarus

Fast Market Research recommends "Noodles in Belarus" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/15/2013 -- Growth in retail volume sales of noodles in 2012 was up slightly on 2011. This was partly due to a slowdown in inflation, which had risen dramatically in 2011 following the devaluation of the Belarusian ruble. This slowdown in inflation meant that growth in current value sales was down significantly on the previous year. Together with other modest economic improvements, however, slower inflation made noodles more affordable to consumers, boosting volume sales growth. Retail volume sales in 2012...
Euromonitor International's Noodles in Belarus report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chilled Noodles, Frozen Noodles, Instant Noodles, Plain Noodles, Snack Noodles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Noodles market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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