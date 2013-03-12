New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "North America Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- GlobalData's new report, "North America Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Other" provides key market data on the North America Wound Care Management market - Canada and United States. The report provides value (USD million) data for all the market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices and Wound Debridement Devices. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Countries covered include Canada and United States.
- Market size and company share data for Wound Care Management market categories - Advanced Wound Management, Automated Suturing Devices, Compression Therapy, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), Ostomy Drainage Bags, Pressure Relief Devices, Tissue Engineering, Traditional Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices and Wound Debridement Devices.
- Annualized market revenues (USD million) data for each of the market categories in each of the country. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.
- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the market categories and countries.
- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the North America Wound Care Management market..
- Key players covered include Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Covidien plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Hollister Incorporated and others.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the North America Wound Care Management competitive landscape.
- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.
- What are the key distribution channels and what's the most preferred mode of product distribution - Identify, understand and capitalize.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Covidien plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Hollister Incorporated, 3M Health Care Ltd., Ethicon, Inc., BSN medical GmbH, ArjoHuntleigh, Coloplast A/S, Baxter International Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Johnson & Johnson, Systagenix Wound Management Limited, B. Braun Melsungen AG, SIGVARIS, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Derma Sciences, Inc., medi GmbH & Co. KG, Talley Group Limited, Julius Zorn, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Paul Hartmann AG, ConMed Corporation, Medela AG, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG
