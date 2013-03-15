New Market Research Report: Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2013

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- "Oil & Gas Capital Expenditure Outlook 2013" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the global oil and gas industry. The report contains a detailed analysis of the current and future capital expenditure of the various types of oil and gas companies - national oil companies, and integrated and independent oil and gas companies. It also provides a detailed analysis and information on the capital expenditure across the entire oil and gas value chain globally. Detailed information on oil and gas capital expenditure across various regions - North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa - is also provided. The report also covers the planned oil and gas projects in upstream, refining, pipeline, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and petrochemicals. The report has been prepared using data and information sourced from company reports, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Report Scope
The report provides in-depth analysis and insights into the oil and gas sector's capital expenditure outlook for 2013. Its scope includes -
- Key findings and analysis of capital expenditure trend in the oil and gas sector.
- Historic and forecast capital expenditure information from 2008 to 2013.
- Information and analysis of capital expenditure across all oil and gas segments - upstream, midstream and downstream.
- Detailed information on the break-up of capital expenditure by region - North America, Asia-Pacific, South and Central America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.
- Information on capital expenditure by company type - national oil companies, integrated and independent companies.
- Information on major planned oil and gas projects in the upstream, refining, pipeline, LNG and petrochemicals sectors.
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -
- Gain an understanding of the global oil and gas sector's spending trends in 2013.
- Keep abreast of information and in-depth analysis on the global oil and gas market capital expenditure outlook in 2013.
- Formulate strategies based on analysis of competitors' capital expenditure plans.
- Devise strategies to safeguard interests based on insights on the spending of NOCs and IOCs and their anticipated impact on the global oil and gas industry.
