New Market Research Report: Oil & Gas in Japan

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Oil & Gas in Japan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Oil & Gas in Japan industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Japan oil & gas market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The oil & gas market values given in this report reflect the total value of oil and natural gas product consumption within a country, calculated using annual average prices in each respective country. Industry volumes reflect the total consumption of oil and natural gas in millions of barrels equivalent (BOE). Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The Japanese oil & gas market had total revenues of $187.4bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 0.5% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 2.4 billion barrels equivalent (BOE) in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 0.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $196.2bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the oil & gas market in Japan
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the oil & gas market in Japan
Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil & gas market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Japan oil & gas market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Japan economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Japan oil & gas market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Japan oil & gas market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Japan oil & gas market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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