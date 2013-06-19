New Market Research Report: Online Banking: Sizing the Global Market Opportunity

New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Online Banking: Sizing the Global Market Opportunity"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Increasingly consumers see online banking as an essential feature of their bank's proposition. In most countries the branch is no longer the automatic choice of channel as consumers have embraced the convenience offered by online banking. This report sizes the market opportunity for online banking in countries at various different stages of online banking maturity.
Scope of this Report
- Discover how the characteristics of the online banking market vary across different countries.
- Identify the most effective strategies for maximizing the value of online banking in five key global markets.
- Refine the design of your online banking platform by learning the key consumer demands from this channel.
- Boost customer retention by identifying the core target customers for the online channel.
- Raise online banking use by understanding core consumer objections.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
There are a number of benefits of moving towards a targeted online banking strategy, including lower costs for the provider, greater convenience for the customer, and increased effectiveness of marketing.
Providers need to rethink their online banking strategies. Banks need to do more to engage customers who do most of their banking online, update their legacy infrastructure systems, and encourage higher rates of online applications when opening products and services.
Markets globally fall into four levels of online banking adoption: devotee, advanced, intermediate, and undersized. Consumer attitudes, existing online services, and the state of internet infrastructure influence the recommended strategies for developing the online channel in each market.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What are the opportunities in the online banking market in key countries globally?
- What lessons can countries with less devolved online banking markets learn from providers in advanced countries?
- What are the benefits of creating a targeted online banking strategy?
- What differentiates markets with high levels of online banking usage from those with intermediate or low usage?
- What are the drivers of, and barriers to, online banking adoption?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Banking: Sizing the Global Market Opportunity
- Online Banking in the UK: Sizing the Market Opportunity
- Fee-Based Banking: Sizing the Global Market Opportunity
- Mobile Banking in the UK: Sizing the Market Opportunity
- Mobile Banking in Australia: Sizing the Market Opportunity
- Fee-Based Banking in Australia: Sizing the Market Opportunity
- Online Strategies of Banking and Insurance Companies in the BRIC Countries
- Fee-Based Banking in the UK: Sizing the Market Opportunity
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies
- Mobile Banking and Payments