New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Oracle Utilities Acquires DataRaker to Enhance Oracle's Smart Grid Analytical Capabilities"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- GlobalData's report "Oracle Utilities Acquires DataRaker to Enhance Oracle's Smart Grid Analytical Capabilities" provides an analysis on how Oracle Utilities, a unit of Oracle Corporation, has entered into an agreement to acquire DataRaker Inc., a provider of cloud-based data analytics software to electrical, gas and water utilities. This deal will enable Oracle to provide analytical services to utilities investing in smart infrastructure, meters and other devices. The acquisition adds a cloud-based analytics platform to Oracle Utilities solutions to transform meter, customer and network big data into actionable business intelligence. With this acquisition, Oracle anticipates significant improvements in their operations, better customer services and the development of a competitive edge towards the maximization of business value within the utilities segment.
Scope
- Rationale and key drivers of the acquisition of DataRaker by Oracle Utilities
- Key market developments in the smart meter analytics and cloud computing business domains
- To understand the rationality behind the acquisition, the ways the deal might benefit Oracle's future business
- To comprehend the strategic moves of Oracle Corporation and its utility business division in improvising their service and product offerings to the utilities.
- To gain insights on the smart meter analytics market and the role of cloud computing in it
