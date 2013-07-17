New Market Research Report: Oral Hygiene in Germany

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Oral Hygiene in Germany", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Oral Hygiene in Germany industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Germany oral hygiene market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The oral hygiene market consists of retail sales of dental floss, denture care, mouthwash, toothpaste and toothbrushes. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The German oral hygiene market had total revenues of $1,815.1 million in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.1% between 2008 and 2012.
- Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 0.5% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 690.3 million units in 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,988.6 million by the end of 2017.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the oral hygiene market in Germany
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the oral hygiene market in Germany
Leading company profiles reveal details of key oral hygiene market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Germany oral hygiene market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Germany economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Germany oral hygiene market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Germany oral hygiene market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Germany oral hygiene market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Oral Hygiene in Japan
- Oral Hygiene in the United States
- Oral Hygiene in the United Kingdom
- Oral Hygiene in France
- Oral Hygiene in Asia-Pacific
- Oral Hygiene in Europe
- Oral Hygiene: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Oral Hygiene Market in Brazil