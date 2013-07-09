New Market Research Report: Other Hot Drinks in Argentina

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Hot Drinks in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Argentina's price controls were imposed by former President Nestor Kirchner in 2008 and maintained by President Cristina Fernandez to contain surging inflation spurred by rising consumer demand amid a six-year economic expansion programme. During 2012, the government maintained price controls on yerba mate and limited retail sales to only two packs per person per ticket in the first quarter of the year. Yerba mate prices were allowed to rise by between 4-9%, well below the rate of real...
Euromonitor International's Other Hot Drinks in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Flavoured Powder Drinks, Other Plant-based Hot Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Hot Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Russia
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in China
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Italy
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in France
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Brazil
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in the UK
- Consumer Trends in the Hot Drinks Market in Germany
- The Future of the Hot Drinks Market in France, to 2016
- The Future of the Hot Drinks Market in Russia, to 2016
- The Future of the Hot Drinks Market in Spain, to 2016