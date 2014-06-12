New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013, other hot drinks in Germany recorded steady retail value and volume growth. Flavoured powder drinks, which account for the majority of sales, are especially popular among children. The brands available therefore mainly target children and market their products as energising and with added calcium to generally benefit the health of young ones. However, flavoured powder drinks are particularly popular during the winter time and are also consumed by older generations as an alternative to coffee or tea. As the winter was long in 2013, other hot drinks performed slightly better in value terms than in 2012. The category's 2013 value growth was, however, in line with the review period average.
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Competitive Landscape
Nestle Deutschland AG continued to lead other hot drinks in Germany in 2013. The company traditionally has a strong position in Germany with its well-known Nesquik brand. All Nesquik products are now labelled as having no artificial flavours or additives, which is a new strategy of the company in order to generate further sales. Generally, Nestle is seeking to give its products a healthier image and has launched a Nesquik version with added calcium as well as a reduced-sugar version. Nesquik remained the strongest brand in the category in 2013 with a retail value share of 20%. Nestle's other brand, Caro Original, which is targeted at older generations, held an 8% value share.
Industry Prospects
Other hot drinks in Germany is expected to stagnate over the forecast period despite a good performance over the review period. The main reason for this, besides rising average unit price, will be the increasing popularity of tea in Germany. Furthermore, flavoured powder drinks are not seen as particularly healthy options compared to coffee, which is a basic drink, and tea, which is regarded as the healthiest option of all.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Other Hot Drinks industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Other Hot Drinks industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Other Hot Drinks in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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