New Market Research Report: Other Pet Food in South Africa

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Other Pet Food in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Consumer ownership of small pets such as birds, hamsters, reptiles, cats and fish increased in 2012 as consumers looked to downsize their living space. The country's weak economic performance since the financial crisis of 2008-09 has led to a rise in the demand for small apartments and townhouses, rather than larger properties. In 2012, most homes were small, with approximately 3 million households living in single rooms. As a result, demand for less demanding pets, that require less space has...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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