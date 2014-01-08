New Market Research Report: Other Pet Food in the United Arab Emirates

Fast Market Research recommends "Other Pet Food in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- 2013 is expected to see an improvement in volume growth in comparison to the review period as a whole, due to some pet owners shifting from bigger pets to smaller pet consumption since fish and birds take up less space and are more convenient to handle. Despite this, the volume growth is expected to drop to 21 tonnes in 2013 as some pet owners still do not see the necessity for packaged food for pet feeding. Current value growth will also drop slightly but still rank higher than the review...
Euromonitor International's Other Pet Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Bird Food, Fish Food, Small Mammal/Reptile Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Other Pet Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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