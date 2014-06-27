New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Despite Nawaz Sharif 's plans to b e gin peace talks with the Taliban and to address major security issues, we expect Pakistan's domestic security situation to remain highly fragile . In September 2013 , Nawaz called an All Parties Conference which gave him the green light to beg in negotiating with the Taliban. However, talks have already stalled and Nawaz ' s plans are in tatters. Regarding the defence industry, we expect Pakistan to continue to pursue defence relationships with a range of powers including Saudi Arabia, Turkey and South Korea. This will be essential in avoiding overreliance on the USA and China for military equipment.
We remain sceptical on the outlook for successful peace talks between the government and Pakistan's militant groups. While Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has taken the positive step of declaring that he favours a dialogue with the Taliban rather than pressing ahead with a military strategy that shows little sign of working, we emphasise that peace talks are likely to end in impasse over coming years. A positive development in the security sphere has been the appointment of Raheel Sharif as the new Pakistan army commander after the departure of General Kayani in Q413. So far, the army has cooperated well with the government with the prospect of military coup remaining low.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The military now appears to be gearing up for what will be the biggest procurement programme in its history - the long-delayed acquisition of six new submarines worth up to UD4bn. China is in pole position to secure the contract, but Pakistan has recently signed defence industry collaboration agreements with South Korea and Turkey, and they both have a realistic chance of securing the order.
Another important milestone for the Pakistani defence industry will soon arrive with a first export order for the JF-17 fighter aircraft, a mainly Chinese design now being manufactured in Pakistan. The most likely primary purchaser will be Saudi Arabia,...
The Pakistan Defence & Security Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s independent forecasts for national and international security, the defence industry, military expenditure, employment in arms production, and arms imports and exports, as well as examining industry trends and prospects, national and multinational arms producers and the regulatory environment.
BMI's Pakistan Defence & Security Report provides professionals, consultancies, government departments, regulatory bodies and researchers with independent forecasts and regional competitive intelligence on the Pakistani defence and security industry.
