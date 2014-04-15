New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Parkinson's Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2014', provides an overview of the Parkinson's Disease's therapeutic pipeline.
This report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutic development for Parkinson's Disease, complete with comparative analysis at various stages, therapeutics assessment by drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type, along with latest updates, and featured news and press releases. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Parkinson's Disease and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects.
Global Markets Direct's report features investigational drugs from across globe covering over 20 therapy areas and nearly 3,000 indications. The report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team. Drug profiles/records featured in the report undergoes periodic updation following a stringent set of processes that ensures that all the profiles are updated with the latest set of information. Additionally, processes including live news & deals tracking, browser based alert-box and clinical trials registries tracking ensure that the most recent developments are captured on a real time basis.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report enhances decision making capabilities and help to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. It strengthens R&D pipelines by identifying new targets and MOAs to produce first-in-class and best-in-class products.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape of Parkinson's Disease
- The report reviews key pipeline products under drug profile section which includes, product description, MoA and R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in the therapeutics development for Parkinson's Disease and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- A review of the Parkinson's Disease products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- Pipeline products coverage based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- A detailed assessment of monotherapy and combination therapy pipeline projects
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genzyme Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd., Biogen Idec Inc., Allergan, Inc., OXIS International, Inc., NsGene A/S, Sanofi, AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Genentech, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Euroscreen S.A., Oxford BioMedica plc, Sangamo BioSciences, Inc., NeuroDerm Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Vectura Group plc, XenoPort, Inc., ViaCord, LLC, BioLineRx, Ltd., ApoPharma Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Aposense Ltd., Novartis AG, EnVivo Pharmaceuticals, Depomed, Inc., Elan Corporation, plc, H. Lundbeck A/S, Jeil Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Orion Oyj, Pfizer Inc., Sigma-Tau S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, UCB S.A., Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd, Impax Laboratories, Inc., Vernalis plc, OPKO Health, Inc., NuPathe Inc., Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Addex Therapeutics, Harbor Therapeutics, Inc., Imugene Limited, Neuralstem, Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., International Stem Cell Corporation, Mesoblast Limited, Bionomics Limited, Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, NeuroSearch A/S, Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ProteoTech, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Repligen Corporation, Prana Biotechnology Limited, AnGes MG, Inc., Suven Life Sciences Ltd., CrystalGenomics, Inc., Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., Huons Co., Ltd., Raptor Pharmaceuticals Corp., e-Therapeutics plc, tesa Labtec GmbH, Oryzon Genomics S.A., M et P Pharma AG, TauRx Therapeutics Ltd, AFFiRiS AG, Accera, Inc., Advinus Therapeutics Ltd., Scynexis, Inc., Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd, Upsher-Smith Laboratories, Inc., Osmotica Pharmaceutical Corp., Snowdon Inc., Domain Therapeutics SA, reMYND, Abiogen Pharma S.p.A., Motac Neuroscience Ltd, Neuroprofile GmbH, Wellstat Therapeutics Corporation, Oncodesign SA, Trophos SA, Curemark, LLC, Intec Pharma ltd., InterMed Discovery GmbH, Medeia Therapeutics Ltd., MedGenesis Therapeutix Inc., AngioChem Inc., Metabolic Solutions Development Co., Trevena, Inc., Fabre-Kramer Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioArctic Neuroscience AB, Indus Biotech Private Limited, Affichem, QR Pharma, Inc., NeuroNascent, Inc., KineMed, Inc., Dart NeuroScience LLC, QRxPharma Limited, Omeros Corporation, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., Targacept, Inc., Obio Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, Cellceutix Corporation, SanBio, Inc., Tautatis Incorporated, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., M's Science Corporation, Stelic Institute & Co., Cynapsus Therapeutics, Inc., Bial - Portela & Ca, S.A., Pharnext SAS, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., Ascendis Pharma A/S, Signum Biosciences, Inc., Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., RhinoCyte, Inc., ArmaGen Technologies, Inc., Edison Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CHA Bio & Diostech Co., Ltd., Gene Solutions LLC, Clera Inc., Genosco, Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Varinel, Inc., Luye Pharma Group Ltd., Promentis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., iPierian, Inc, SignPath Pharma Inc, STATegics, Inc., PharmaNeuroBoost NV, Neuron Biopharma SA, Selvita S.A, Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc., Cell Cure Neurosciences, Ltd., VivaCell Biotechnology Espana S.L., Genervon Biopharmaceuticals, LLC, Civitas Therapeutics, Inc., Lead Discovery Center GmbH, NeuroPhage Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hermo Pharma Oy, Bionure, Pharma Two B Ltd, Serina Therapeutics, Inc., Valens Therapeutics, Inc., Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, CalAsia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Io Therapeutics, Inc., Chronos Therapeutics Limited, UniQure BV, nLife Therapeutics, S.L., Neurodyn Inc., AbbVie Inc., Prexton Therapeutics SA, Angita B.V., Inventiva SAS, Netherlands Translational Research Center B.V., Neurolixis Inc., Bionature E.A. Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Alzheimer's Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Crohn's Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Huntington's Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)/ Peripheral Vascular Disease (PVD) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) (Ischemic Heart Disease) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Ankylosing Spondylitis (Bekhterev's Disease) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Non Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Batten Disease - Pipeline Review, H1 2014
- Familial Amyloid Polyneuropathy (Transthyretin Amyloidosis, Corino de Andrade's Disease) - Pipeline Review, H1 2014