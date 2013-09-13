New Market Research Report: PepsiCo Inc in Health and Wellness (World)

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- While PepsiCo has lost ground to Coca-Cola in some HW soft drinks categories, including RTD tea, bottled water and carbonates, PepsiCo is in a much stronger position in HW packaged foods. The company's Quaker brand, its recent acquisition in Russian dairy, as well as the partnership agreement signed with Muller Ting Hsin in China in 2012 have put it in a stronger position to grow in the category.
Euromonitor International's PepsiCo Inc in Health and Wellness (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Health and Wellness industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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