Recently published research from Timetric, "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Austria, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: Despite being the smallest insurance segment in Austria, personal and health registered the fastest growth.", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The personal accident and health insurance segment accounted for the lowest market share (16.4%) of the Austrian insurance industry in 2012. However, in terms of gross written premium, the segment registered strong growth and posted a review-period CAGR of 3.6%. The travel and healthcare insurance categories benefited from Austria's improving macroeconomic factors, proximity with the world's leading economies, entry to the EU and growth in the number of inbound and outbound travelers due to commercial partnerships.
Key Highlights
- The personal accident insurance category grew in written premium value at a review-period CAGR of 4.1%, and is expected to increase post a forecast-period CAGR of 3.7%
- Private health insurance is complementary in Austria and people choose it on the basis that it cover diseases not covered under the statutory system and can shorten waiting times
- The Austrian social security system discourages investments in private healthcare insurance products
- The increasing number of outbound travelers from Austria and the country's improving commercial relationships with neighboring countries is expected to support the growth of the travel insurance category over the forecast period
- The Austrian personal accident and health insurance segment is highly concentrated, with the four leading companies together accounting for 95.7% of the segment's total written premiums in 2012
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Austria:
- It provides historical values for Austria's personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Austria's personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Austria
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Austria for the personal accident and health insurance segment
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Austria and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Austria and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Austrian personal accident and health insurance segment and each category within it
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Uniqa Osterreich Versicherungen AG, Wiener Stadtische Versicherung AG Vienna Insurance Group, Merkur Versicherung AG, Generali Versicherung AG
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