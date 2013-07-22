Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- The Estonian personal accident and health segment accounted for the lowest share of the three main insurance segments. In 2012, it accounted for 5.7% of the Estonian insurance industry in terms of gross written premium. Health insurance is compulsory in Estonia and, for the working population, it is paid by employers.
Key Highlights
- The Estonian personal accident and health segment accounted for the lowest share of the three main insurance segments
- A rise in the total number of air passengers supported the growth of travel insurance during the review period, and will continue to do so
- The health insurance category led the Estonian personal accident and health segment with a 44.5% share in 2012, and registered a CAGR of 20.2% during the review period
- Personal accident insurance accounted for the third-largest share of the Estonian personal accident and health segment during the review period
- The insurance industry in Estonia is dominated by foreign-owned operators, with a strong presence of companies from the Nordic region
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Estonia:
- It provides historical values for Estonia's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Estonia's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Estonia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Estonia for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Estonia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Estonia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Mandatum Life Insurance Baltic SE, If P&C Insurance AS, Seesam Insurance AS
