New Market Research Report: Pet Care in the United Kingdom

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Care in the United Kingdom" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Pet Care in the United Kingdom industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United Kingdom pet care market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The pet care market consists of the retail sales of cat care, dog care, other pet care and pet healthcare products. The market is valued according to retail selling price (RSP) and includes any applicable taxes. Any currency conversions used in the compilation of this report have been calculated using 2012 annual average exchange rates.
- The UK pet care market had total revenues of $4,830.4m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% between 2008 and 2012.
- The dog care segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total revenues of $1,992.3m, equivalent to 41.2% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.2% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $5,641.7m by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the pet care market in the United Kingdom
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the pet care market in the United Kingdom
Leading company profiles reveal details of key pet care market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United Kingdom pet care market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the United Kingdom economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the United Kingdom pet care market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the United Kingdom pet care market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United Kingdom pet care market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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