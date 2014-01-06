New Market Research Report: Pet Products in Belgium

Fast Market Research recommends "Pet Products in Belgium" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- Based on provisional estimates, the main trend in 2013 will be the mixed results of pet products. On one hand, some pet owners are set to remain willing to provide their pets with the best products available. Calming pheromones, interactive game stations, elaborate pet beds or pet treats shaped like human food are just a few examples which show that pet animals are now considered not just as animals but also as cherished family members in many Belgian households. On the other hand, bad news...
Euromonitor International's Pet Products in Belgium report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Cat Litter, Other Pet Products, Pet Dietary Supplements, Pet Healthcare.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pet Products market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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