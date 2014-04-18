Fast Market Research recommends "Petrochemical Capacity Additions and Recent Developments - December 2013" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The petrochemical industry witnessed low activity throughout December, mostly concentrated in the ethylene and propylene industries. In the Middle East, economic diversification and focus on downstream petroleum products continued to attract investment in new plants. In Iraq, Qatar and Egypt, ethylene and derivatives plants were announced, and in Algeria, a p-xylene plant was announced.
Scope
- The alert informs about major developments in the global petrochemicals industry in December.
- It forecasts capacity additions for the four major petrochemical categories across the globe.
- It informs about the plant announcements, project status, deals and contract agreements in ethylene and derivatives industries, propylene and derivatives industries, methane derivatives industries and chlorine derivatives industries.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- It helps you to obtain the most up to date information available on global petrochemical industry.
- Understand the macro trends affecting petrochemical capacity additions across the globe.
- Understand the current and likely future competitive scenario.
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