Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- PharmaLeaders: Generic Manufacturers Benchmark Report - Financial Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis of the Leading Generic Players in 2013
Summary
"PharmaLeaders: Generic Manufacturers Benchmark Report - Financial Benchmarking & Competitive Analysis of the Leading Generic Players in 2013" applies GlobalData's proprietary ranking methodology to compare the competitive position of 30 generic pharmaceutical companies across various markets on 12 financial metrics. The performances of these companies are analyzed based on financial performance, cost-containment, capital structure, and efficiency to illustrate the different strategies these companies are using to increase shareholder value and capture market share from branded pharmaceuticals manufacturers. In addition to the financial metrics, this report presents SWOT analyses of the major players, and describes the operations strategy of these companies.
Throughout the report, GlobalData's analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each strategy and factor discussed, with the aim of providing you with the tools needed for making informed business decisions.
Scope
- The report provides analysis of the key drivers and trends shaping the global generics industry.
- The report identifies the key generic players in various markets, including a special focus on emerging markets such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil.
- Furthermore, it provides detailed analysis of the various generic markets including the US, Europe, APAC, and BRIC.
- The report contains expert insights on the corporate strategies of generic companies seeking competitive advantage in the highly competitive generics industry.
- Benchmark your company's performance against other generic pharmaceutical companies to identify strengths that can be leveraged and/or areas of possible improvement
- Analyze and track the strategies that successful generic pharmaceutical companies are using to gain share in the increasingly competitive market
- Understand the underlying financial metrics that differentiate certain companies from the pack in terms of growth and profitability, spending, asset structure, and efficiency
- Use this information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategy
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sun Pharmaceuticals: The Benchmark Leader, Sandoz, Pharmstandard, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Actavis, Mylan, Ranbaxy, Dr. Reddy's, Covidien, Hospira
