New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis". Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche's Pegasys and Merck's PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche's Copegus and Merck's Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck's Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex's Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. GlobalData expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The anticipated drivers of growth in the UK market included increased awareness of HCV, the launch of improved HCV regimens, and advocacy for access to next-generation therapies.
Janssen's Incivo is the current market leader in the UK. Incivo was among the first DAA HCV therapies launched in the UK. The regimen had an improved efficacy compared with the previous standard of care for HCV GT1, a combination of peginterferon and ribavirin. GlobalData assumes that Incivo's shorter duration of triple-therapy (i.e., DAA, peginterferon, and ribavirin) compared with Merck's Victrelis enabled it to outcompete Victrelis for market share. Incivo and Victrelis are both associated with adverse events, which has resulted in HCV-infected patients in the UK deciding to forego therapy in order to await the launch of more-tolerable HCV therapies.
Scope
- Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in the UK including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in the UK from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting the UK HCV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - United States Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Germany Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Japan Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Italy Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Brazil Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - China Drug Forecast and Market Analysis
- PharmaPoint: HIV - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022
- PharmaPoint: Rheumatoid Arthritis - United Kingdom Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Event-Driven Update