New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Meningococcal Vaccines - France Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2022". Meningococcal disease is an acute infection caused by the gram-negative bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. Its rapid onset and severity of symptoms makes prompt and effective diagnosis and treatment nearly impossible. For these reasons the meningococcal disease space is dominated by vaccines. Currently, tetravalent conjugate vaccines, such as Sanofi's Menactra and Novartis' Menveo, account for the vast majority of global sales, with the US adolescent market being the key target segment. GlobalData expects growth in the meningococcal vaccines market to be primarily driven by the launch of serotype B vaccines, which address a critical unmet need in the treatment landscape. Vaccines that better protect infants and/or provide a longer duration of immunity also have an opportunity to seize market share during 2012-2022.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GlobalData does not expect relative patient share to change within the MenC conjugate space because Nuron Biotech's Meningitec, Novartis' Menjugate kit, and Baxter's NeisVac-C all possess similar clinical profiles and price points. The MenC conjugate patient share is largely determined by prescriber preference in France and therefore is not expected to change drastically during the forecast period. The French government has expressed disappointment with the low coverage rates of its MenC immunization program and is expected to renew efforts to expand vaccine use (Stahl et al., 2013). In general, the sales potential in France is derived from the immunization recommendations, which largely determine vaccine usage.
Scope
- Overview of Meningococcal Vaccines including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in France including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in France from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting France Meningococcal Vaccines market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for Meningococcal Vaccines
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in France
