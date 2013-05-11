New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "PharmaSphere: Global Generics Strategy - Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- PharmaSphere: Global Generics Strategy - Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013
Summary
GlobalData's "PharmaSphere: Global Generics Strategy - Key Drivers, Markets and Trends in 2013" report, provides strategic analysis of the global generics industry. It discusses key trends, significant M&A deals in 2012, and describes the operations strategy of these companies. Furthermore, it includes a geographical segmentation of the top 30 companies into various markets, including the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, and China), to identify the top players in each market.
Throughout the report, GlobalData's analysts provide you with expert insight, expanding on each strategy and factor discussed, with the aim of providing you with the tools needed for making informed business decisions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- The report identifies the key generic players in various markets, including a special focus on emerging markets such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil.
- Furthermore, it provides detailed analysis of the various generic markets including the US, Europe, APAC, and BRIC.
- The report contains expert insights on the corporate strategies of generic companies seeking competitive advantage in the highly competitive generics industry.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify the key generic players in various markets, including the emerging markets such as India, China, Russia, and Brazil
- Analyze and track the strategies that successful generic companies are using to gain share in the increasingly competitive market
- Understand the key drivers and trends in the global generics industry
- Use this information as an independent source for your due diligence and transaction strategy
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Generics: Global Industry Guide
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- The Indian Pharmaceutical Industry 2013: Coming of Age in a Global Market
- Parkinson's Disease Therapeutics - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: New Consumer Technology Solutions, Impact, Opportunities and Budgets
- Sustainability in the Global Construction Industry 2012-2013: Market Trends and Opportunities, Forecast of Budgets and Profitability, Construction Industry Procurement and Marketing Initiatives
- Global Banking Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies