New Market Research Report: Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Philippines Telecommunications Report Q1 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- BMI View: The Philippine telecoms market harbours low-term growth opportunities in light of factors such as the high percentage of prepaid subscribers and comparatively low broadband penetration rate. At present, the overall industry has not been negatively impacted by the acquisition of Digital Telecommunications Philippines by the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company even though several market segments have become a duopoly.
Key Data:
- Our mobile forecast has been extended to 2017; we expect 116mn subscribers, representing 110% penetration with growth tapering towards the end due to market saturation.
- Mobile solutions are envisaged to continue driving growth in the overall broadband, accounting for the majority of the 11.207mn subscribers in 2017.
- We expect demand for fixed-line services to continue trending upwards, although we highlight that a contraction could be due in 2017 in light of pressure from mobile services.
Key Trends And Developments
Smart Communications and Globe Telecom launched commercial LTE services in September 2012. The former expects 5,000-10,000 subscribers by August 2013, and we expect the sector to take off only when low-cost LTE smartphones become available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The National Telecommunications Commission approved the joint use of telecoms spectrum by the country's leading service providers in October 2012 to reduce the strain on their networks. BMI believes the move will provide a temporary solution to the burning issue of poor service quality, but could raise considerable challenges in the long term.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hong Kong Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Kenya Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Switzerland Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Norway Telecommunications Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q1 2013