New Market Research Report: Philippines Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- BMI View: The Philippine telecoms market harbours low-term growth opportunities in light of factors such as the high percentage of prepaid subscribers and comparatively low broadband penetration rate. At present, the overall industry has not been negatively impacted by the acquisition of Digital Telecommunications Philippines by the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company even though several market segments have become a duopoly.
Key Data:
- Globe Telecom's ARPU forecasts have been revised as we changed from using its net ARPU to gross data. We envisage the operator's ARPU to reach PHP148 in 2017.
- Growing affluence coupled with increasing availability of low-cost smart devices will help to push 3G penetration rates up. We forecast the 3G market to account for 14% of the total mobile industry by 2017.
- The fixed-line market is the main underperformer in light of declining demand and a lack of innovations. While we forecast growth in the next few years, we predict the sector to start contracting towards the end of our forecast period.
Key Trends And Developments
The National Telecommunications Commission announced in January 2013 that the terms of reference for the 3G auction was being finalised and would be released soon. The auction is likely to be a 'sealed bid' with the regulator setting a minimum price for the Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company to recoup its investment. Globe Telecom and San Miguel Corporation have expressed interest in the spectrum block.
Globe Telecom has enhanced its network coverage in Boracay through its network modernisation programme. The technology upgrade was accomplished by deploying a two-kilometre submarine cable system from the mainland. The fibre-optic network will offer 3G and HSPA+ connectivity, according to Globe Telecom. This will allow transmission at higher bandwidths, translating into a highly improvised call quality, SMS delivery and data transmission via 3G connectivity with HSPA+.
