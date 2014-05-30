Fast Market Research recommends "Poland Oil & Gas Report Q3 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- While shale gas exploration has thus far presented a mixed picture, there have been positive below and above-ground developments in recent months. However, while Poland could see its first commercial flow rates in 2014-2015, we remain cautiously optimistic with regard to the country's shale gas production. At the moment, the need for additional exploration, the fact that most companies will likely wait until new regulations are passed before taking final investment decisions on shale gas projects, and assuming that projects take three years to be developed, we have only factored in significant shale gas production into our forecast from 2018-2019 onwards. We note that risks lie to the downside, depending on the industry reception of the new regulations and below-ground results.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The main trends and developments we highlight for Poland's oil and gas sector are:
- While shale gas exploration thus far has presented a mixed picture, there has been encouraging signs from shale gas exploration over the past few months, from Lane Energy's Lebien LE-2H well in Northern Poland and San Leon Energy's Lewino-1G2 well, where the highest hydraulic fracture pump rate outside of the US was recorded.
- Significant above-ground developments have also provided more optimistic sentiments towards the industry in recent months. The new Environment Minister announced that he would change the proposed shale gas licensing, regulatory and taxation draft laws to re-incentivise exploration. Two more businessfriendly shale gas bills (one reducing red-tape and regulatory delays and the other concerning the tax regime) have received government approval and are in the process of being reviewed at the parliamentary level.
- While Poland could see its first commercial flow rates in 2014-2015, we remain cautiously optimistic with regard to the country's shale gas production. More time, additional exploration and below-ground data will be required to obtain a better idea of the country's actual shale gas potential. Just as fracking became commercially feasible in the US after more than two decades of experimentation, it will take time for below-ground understanding to be developed and for Polish wells to become less costly to drill. In addition, given that the need for additional exploration, the fact that most companies will likely wait until new regulations are passed before taking final investment decisions on shale gas projects, and assuming that projects take three years to be developed, we have only factored in significant shale gas production into our forecast from 2018-2019.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Halcon Resources Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Crew Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Athabasca Oil Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Chinook Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Spyglass Resources Corp. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Vermilion Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- RMP Energy Inc. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013
- Energen Corporation Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - Q3, 2013