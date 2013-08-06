New Market Research Report: PPR SA in Luxury Goods (World)

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "PPR SA in Luxury Goods (World)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- PPR Group owns a number of leading luxury brands, the largest of which by value sales is Gucci. Gucci's growth has over the past several years been driven by Chinese expansion and as a result PPR ranked fourth in Chinese luxury goods in 2011. The company however has a number of other smaller luxury brands that are in earlier stages of their development cycle and that have considerable growth potential internationally.
Euromonitor International's PPR SA in Luxury Goods (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Luxury Goods industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
