New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast in Bulgaria to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast in Bulgaria to 2017: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the cards & payments industry covering the prepaid card market in Bulgaria. It provides insights into the market size and growth potentials of Bulgarian prepaid card industry for the following categories by number of cards, transaction value and transaction volume:
- Overall Card Industry Size and Forecast
- Prepaid Card Category Size and Forecast.
Scope
- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of prepaid card industry in Bulgaria
- It provides current values for prepaid card for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017
- It provides analysis by closed loop and open loop segments
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the prepaid card market in Bulgaria
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