New Market Research Report: Procter & Gamble Co, the in Consumer Appliances ( World)

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Personal care appliances is the only category in which Procter & Gamble (P&G) has significant sales volumes, where it is ranked first globally in 2012. However, P&G currently relies heavily on sales in developed markets, especially Western Europe. Against the backdrop of stagnating demand in developed markets, it is recommended that P&G shifts its focus to BRIC markets, where a volume CAGR is at least 5% over 2012-2017 in personal care appliances.
Euromonitor International's Procter & Gamble Co, The in Consumer Appliances ( World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Appliances industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Major Appliances, Small Appliances.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
