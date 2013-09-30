Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Propanol (Isopropanol & N-Propanol) Market By Applications (Solvents, Chemical Intermediates, Pharmaceuticals & Others) & Geography - Trends And Forecasts To 2018 ", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Isopropanol is a clear and colorless solvent which is used in the industry as a general cleaner and as a precursor for manufacturing various chemicals. It is manufactured by direct or indirect hydration on propylene and by catalytic hydrogenation of acetone. It is used in diverse applications such as solvents (process solvent, coating solvent, cleaning agent, aerosol solvent, etc.), precursor to various chemicals (isopropyl esters, isopropyl amines, etc), pharmaceuticals, and household applications. n-Propanol is a clear liquid which comes under the category of primary alcohols and is highly miscible with all common solvents, including water. It is majorly produced by oxo process that is a two-step process in which firstly hydroformylation of ethylene with syn gas gives propionaldehyde, that is further hydrogenated to give n-propanol. n-Propanol is a widely used solvent and is also employed for manufacturing various chemicals such as n-propylamines, n-propyl esters, n-propyl acetate, and glycol ethers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Isopropanol market has grown considerably during the past few years and is expected to grow at a more rapid pace in the next five years, mainly driven by growing demand in ROW & Asia-Pacific region. U.S. is the largest consumer of isopropanol, consuming about 23.7% of the total global demand in 2012. Isopropanol demand in countries including India, China, and France is growing at a very high pace while in other countries the market is at the path of attaining a maturity. n-Propanol market, on the other hand, is quite small as compared to isopropanol, but is estimated to grow significantly from 2013 to 2018. North America is the biggest consumer of n-propanol and its demand is projected to grow in line with the global market growth.
Solvents industry is the largest consumer of isopropanol and n-propanol, consuming more than half of the total global consumption of isopropanol and more than 40.0% of the total global consumption of n-propanol. Pharmaceuticals application of isopropanol is the fastest growing segment which is majorly driven by countries including India, China, U.S., and France while solvents application is the fastest growing segment of n-propanol that is driven by countries including U.S. and Germany.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018
- Fluoropolymers Market Analysis by Product Types, Applications & Geography - Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Propionic Acid & Derivatives Market By Applications (Animal Feed & Grain Preservatives, Food Preservatives, Herbicides, Cellulose Acetate Propionate) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Adhesives & Sealants Market By Chemical Type, By Technology, By Applications (Pressure Sensitive Adhesive, Packaging , Construction, Automotive, Woodwork, & Others) & By Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Battery Materials Market - By Types (Cathode, Anode, Electrolyte, Separator, Binders, Packaging Material), Applications & Geography - Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Seed Treatment Market - Global Trends, Forecasts & Technical Insights up to 2018
- Refrigerant Market - Hydro Chlorofluorocarbons (HCFC), Hydro fluorocarbon (HFC), Hydrocarbon (HC), Inorganic (Ammonia, Carbon dioxide) - Trends & Forecasts to 2018
- Advanced Functional Material Market For Low Carbon Applications - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Polyolefins Market By Types (Low, Linear & High Density Polyethylene, Polypropylene And Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), By Applications (Film & Sheet, Injection Molding, Fibers & Tapes, Blow Molding, Others) & Geography - Global Trends & Forecasts To 2018
- Amino Resin Market - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018