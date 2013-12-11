Fast Market Research recommends "Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Rising Prevalence and Strong Uptake of Recent Approvals to Drive Robust Growth to 2019" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- GBI Research has released the pharmaceutical report "Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to 2019 - Rising Prevalence and Strong Uptake of Recent Approvals to Drive Robust Growth to 2019". The recent approval of a number of highly effective drugs, including Zytiga and Xtandi, has provided late-stage patients with a number of options and increased survival times by a number of months. These recent approvals are anticipated to generate strong revenues during the forecast following increasing uptake by physicians as the treatment algorithm shifts towards their first-line usage over Taxotere. Additionally, a very large late-stage pipeline is anticipated to produce a number of new market entrants which are superior to existing products. Overall, this is anticipated to drive rapid market growth from $4.1 billion in 2012 to $8.0 billion by 2019 at a CAGR of 10.1%.
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Scope
- A brief introduction to prostate cancer, including the disease's pathogenesis, risk factors, diagnosis, staging and treatment algorithms for each stage.
- In-depth analysis of drugs available for the treatment of prostate cancer, including analyses of their safety, efficacy, treatment patterns and strengths/weaknesses. Includes a heat map comparing the drugs in terms of safety and efficacy.
- Comprehensive review of the pipeline for prostate cancer therapies, including individual analysis of a number of late-stage pipeline drugs that are likely to enter the market in the forecast period. The pipeline is analyzed on the basis of phase distribution, molecule types and molecular targets, program type.
- Additional in-depth analysis of pipeline drug clinical trials by phase, molecule type, trial size, trial duration and program failure rate analyses for each molecule type and mechanism of action.
- Multi-scenario forecast data of the market to 2019, taking into account how it will be affected by the introduction of new drugs, the expiry of key patents on current drugs and the changes in disease epidemiology across the key developed markets including the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain.
- Discussion of the drivers and barriers for market growth.
- Discussion of the licensing and co-development deals landscape in prostate cancer, Includes an analysis of licensing deals by stage of development, molecule type and mechanism of action. Also includes an analysis of both licensing and co-development deals by year and value and network maps of licensing and co-development deals.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the different levels of prostate cancer therapies, from early-stage prostate cacner to metastatic and castrate-resistant prostate cancer.
- Understand the vast scope and diversity of the pipeline, including which molecule types and mechanisms of action are prominent.
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