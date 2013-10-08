New Market Research Report: Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. - Brief Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.'s R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc..
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
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