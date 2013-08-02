New Market Research Report: Proteome Sciences Plc (PRM) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Proteome Sciences Plc (PRM) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Proteome Sciences Plc (Proteome Sciences) is a protein biomarker company. The company delivers content for personalized medicine in different areas such as biomarker assays, biomarker services, isobaric and isotopic reagents and proprietary biomarkers. It specializes in providing proteomics and peptidomics services and applications, and mass spectrometry protein analysis capability. The company's offerings cover various diseases such as neurodegenerative diseases, stroke and cancer. It also discovered and patented blood biomarkers, such as Alzheimer's disease, brain damage, stroke and lung cancer for diagnostic and treatment applications. Proteome Sciences is headquartered in Cobham, the UK.
The company focuses to develop advanced methods in its operational markets. In line with this, recently, the company signed a technology agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Proteome Sciences Plc portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
