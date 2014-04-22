New Materials market report from Markets and Markets: "PU Coating Market - Trends & Forecasts to 2018"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- PU Coating Market by Type (Solvent-borne, Water-borne, High Solids, Powder), End Industry (Automotive & Transportation, Wood & Furniture, Industrial, Textile, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) & Geography - Trends & Forecasts to 2018
PU coating is one of the most commonly used coating materials and finds its use in a number of end industries, accounting to its distinguished properties such as stiffness, hardness, and densities and provides thin film, high gloss finish with exceptional weathering performance characteristics. On the basis of technology, the market of PU coating can be broadly segmented into solvent-borne, water-borne, high solids and powder coating. Though solvent-borne type is the major consumed PU coating type and serve an array of industries due to its various properties and performance advantages; water-borne PU coating is an emerging market because of its low VOC profile and the demand for the same is growing at good pace.
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Asia-Pacific is the biggest market of PU coating, consuming nearly half of the total global demand, and also the fastest growing market after ROW region. There is a lot of scope in the Asia-Pacific market due to growing purchasing power of the population which are the major end consumers of PU coating. Additionally, the continuous economic growth of the region leading to development of industrial base is also pushing the demand for PU coating at a considerable pace. With the emerging technological developments and innovations in the field of PU coating, the demand growth for PU coating may further augment at a high pace.
Currently, the penetration of PU coating is increasing in construction, electrical & electronics, and general industrial end industry at a very high pace around the globe. Wood & furniture, as an end industry is strong in all the regions while automotive & transportation industry demand is traditional and dominant. The key drivers for increasing demand of PU coating are enlarging automotive and ship building industry leading to increased consumption of PU coating for this industry along with growing purchasing power and strong economic growth of Asia-Pacific region. Upcoming trend of 1-K PU coating system and increasing consumption of water-borne PU coating in all the major end industries are the major upcoming opportunities; and technological developments and innovations are identified as key strategies to capitalize on these opportunities.
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