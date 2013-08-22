Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Publicis Omnicom Group vs. Google, Facebook, and others in Digital Advertising", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- The global advertising market is expected to reach approximately $505 B in 2013, representing a 3.5% growth rate. Digital advertising is the fastest growing segment within advertising, and within that segment, mobile is the fastest growing segment of Internet advertising with a projected 67% growth rate.
The merger of advertising giants would have more than 130,000 employees and will represent the number one advertisement firm with Omincom $14.2 B and Publicis $8.8, the combined revenue of $23B based on 2012 numbers. This surpasses the currently largest revenue producer WPP with $15.95B. Coming in at a current fourth place is Interpublic Group at $6.96B.
This research evaluates the proposed merger between Omnicom and Publicis including challenges, synergies, market opportunities, and recommendations for the combined company as it seeks to leverage its assets to obtain a greater stake in the digital advertising market. Recommendations include market focus, strategy, partnering, and acquisitions.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Target Audience:
- Wireless carriers and Internet service providers
- Advertising groups, agencies, and media buyers
- Media companies, portals, and content providers
- Digital application, content, and commerce companies
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