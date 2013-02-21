New Market Research Report: Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants

New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"