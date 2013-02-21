New Materials market report from GlobalData: "Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- GlobalData's report, Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Italy to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants provides an in-depth coverage of Italy PTA industry. The research presents major market trends affecting the PTA industry in Italy. The report covers Italy PTA plants and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents PTA demand and production forecasts, end use demand forecasts, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major PTA producers in Italy. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Italy PTA industry including all the major parameters.
Scope
- PTA industry supply scenario in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of plants capacity growth, installed plant capacity by production process and technology
- Information of all active and planned PTA plants in Italy with capacity forecasts to 2016
- Detailed information on all operating and planned projects covering details such as process, technology, operator and equity details
- PTA industry market dynamics in Italy from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, and average prices
- Trade balance data from 2000 to 2016 including import and export data, net exports and imports as percentage of demand in the country
- Company snapshots including company overview, business description and information on the current and upcoming PTA plants
- Company shares of key PTA producers in the country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- Obtain the most up to date information available on the PTA industry in Italy
- Benefit from GlobalData's advanced insight on the PTA industry in Italy
- Identify the macro and micro-economic trends affecting the PTA industry in Italy
- Understand the market positioning of PTA producers in Italy
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies
- Benchmark your operations and strategies against the major companies in Italy
Companies Mentioned in this Report: IVL Belgium N.V.,, PCH Holding S.R.L.,
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- North America Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Asia Pacific Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Taiwan to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Thailand to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Malaysia to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Europe Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook to 2015 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants - H2 Update
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in the US to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Spain to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Brazil to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants
- Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Industry Outlook in Poland to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends, Capacity Forecasts of All Active and Planned Plants