New Market Research Report: Qatar Power Report Q1 2013

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- BMI View: The Qatari state-controlled power industry remains committed to the use of gas as its primary energy source. However, a growing number of gas export projects and a desire to diversify the country's energy mix have raised significant renewable potential, particularly in solar energy. The country may also flirt with the idea of nuclear power. In the meantime, Qatar is in a race to build gas-fired generation in order to meet the growing demands of an expanding population and a rapidly growing economy.
Key trends and developments in the Qatari electricity market:
- The Qatari government is planning to spend more than US$2.8bn in 2013 in an effort to increase its electricity and potable water generation capacity, according to Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QEWC) CEO Abdulsattar al-Rasheed. New projects include a 2,250 megawatt (MW) power plant. According to Commercialbank Capital, the government will invest US$9bn and US$6.9bn in the power and water sectors respectively over the coming years.
- Qatar Solar Technologies - a joint venture (JV) between German-based Solarworld and several Qatari entities - is building a flagship US$1bn polysilicon plant in Ras Laffan Industrial City. The plant will initially produce 8,000 metric tonnes of polysilicon per annum and is designed to expand as demand grows. The government is aiming for solar power to account for 16% of total energy consumption by 2018, and is planning to tender its first solar power plant in the first quarter of 2013. However, our forecasts are more pessimistic, and we do not expect renewables to feature prominently in the country's energy mix for the foreseeable future.
- During the period 2013-2021, Qatar's overall power generation is expected to increase by an annual average of 6.5%, reaching 46.6 terawatt hours (TWh). Driving this growth is an annual 6.0% gain in gasfired generation, which remains the key form of power supply in the country. Conventional thermal sources are expected to remain the dominant fuel for electricity generation in the coming years, with all power projects currently planned or under construction using gas.
- Following an increase in 2012 real GDP of an estimated 7.8%, BMI forecasts growth to moderate significantly over the coming years, largely owing to base effects. We project average annual real GDP growth of 4.0% in the period 2013-2021. The population is expected to rise from 1.98mn in 2013 to 2.22mn by end-2021, with net power consumption anticipated to increase from 25.8TWh to 42.3TWh over the same period. During the 2013-2021 period, the average annual growth rate for electricity demand is forecast at 6.7%.
